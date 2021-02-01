Madison Streets Division breaks down citywide plowing process

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Saturday’s snow storm, most of Madison’s main roads were clear of snow, but some smaller residential streets remained unplowed well into Sunday afternoon and early evening.

In some residential areas like the Heather Glen neighborhood, people are used to waiting a while for snow plows to come through.

“We’re usually one of the last areas to get done,” said Alex Pschorr, who has lived in the area for five years. Pschorr added, “We’re not on a major bus route, we’re not on a major road, so we don’t get done first.”

However, Pschorr said the city always shows up to his neighborhood on the southwest side of Madison.

“Unless it’s just a very small snow they’re always here,” he explained.

The City of Madison Streets Division only plows residential streets if it snows three inches or more, and the division waits to tackle those residential areas until a snowstorm is mostly over. On Sunday, citywide plowing started at 10 a.m.

During a citywide plowing, the city is divided into 60 different sections, with multiple plow drivers sent to each one.

“All those routes get equipment assigned to it, and all of them start at the same time,” explained Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson.

The process can take 12 to 16 hours. Madison has 1,800 miles of traffic lanes that need to be plowed.

“That’s like driving from here to to the Mojave Desert in California,” Johnson said.

Plowing can also be time consuming because driving a snow plow down a street just once is not enough to move all the snow out of the way.

“They have to go down one side of the street, circle around to get the other side. Some streets even take three or four passes,” Johnson explained.

He added even when streets are plowed, residential routes are not salted, so a thin layer of snow will remain.

“Plows don’t push down to the road surface to peel up that last bit of snow,” he said.

Because plowing routes start at the same time, Johnson explained there is not one particular area that comes last, but each section is different.

“If you happen to live a very far away, a far away location from where the plows are parked, might be a little longer,” he said.

Jonson said the Streets Division’s plowing time is about the same as cities of a similar size like St. Paul, Minnesota, but it can still be hard to compare.

“Every municipality’s going to have their own set of rules, their own set of priorities,” he said.

For Midwest natives like Pschorr, the plowing process means they know how to make do before the snow plows come along.

“I’m out here now, so I’ll have to come back out again later,” said Pschorr, who was out snow blowing his driveway and sidewalk Sunday afternoon. He said when the snow plows come by, snow does get pushed onto his driveway, so he will have to do some cleaning again.

The City of Madison declared a snow emergency on Sunday, which means alternate side parking rules will be in effect through Monday night. This gives snow plows a chance to push snow back to the curb on both sides of the street.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.