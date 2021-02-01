Advertisement

Madison Water Utility: Remember to shovel out your fire hydrants!

Help dig out fire hydrants
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Remember to shovel out your fire hydrant! That’s the message from Madison Water Utility, who says hydrant crews are seeing several buried hydrants after all the snowy weather.

The utility tests, repairs and maintains about 9,000 fire hydrants across Madison to ensure they are ready and working when firefighters need them.

During a fire, every second counts, so the utility is urging residents when they are out shoveling to clear a path from the fire hydrant to the street.

