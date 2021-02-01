Marcus Randle El’s preliminary hearing set

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A double homicide suspect accused of killing two women in Janesville has been scheduled for his preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Marcus Randel El is accused of shooting and killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory nearly one year ago in Janesville.

Authorities charged the former Badger football player with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Randle El’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. February 22, the court noted.

A criminal complaint shows that one of the victims allegedly feared for her life after she owed Randle El money. Police say Winchester and McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

Marcus Randle El turned himself into police in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with members of the Janesville Police Department on hand at the time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.