More Snow is on the Way Later this Week

Quiet and mild conditions through Wednesday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather picture around here over the next three days. The weather pattern is somewhat stagnated in part due to a Nor’Easter-type storm parked offshore in the northeast part of the country. This ridge will bring some sunshine in the days to come. We will also see above average temperatures.

Over the weekend, 4.4″ of snow was reported at the Dane County Regional Airport. That bumped our snow depth to 12 inches in Madison. Greater snow depths of as much as 2 feet are being reported throughout parts of southern Wisconsin, especially over parts of Iowa, Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties.

Much of southern Wisconsin is reporting at least a foot of snow on the ground. Some spots are seeing as much as two feet on the ground.(wmtv weather)

We have more snow on the way later this week. A Pacific storm will move in from the west and bring accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin on Thursday. This storm could bring and additional 2 to 5 inch of snow to the region. This is a preliminary estimate and the NBC15 First Alert Weather Team will provide updates as we get closer to Thursday.

Sharply colder temperatures will move into the region for the weekend and the early part of next week. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday with lows dipping below zero.

