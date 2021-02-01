More than 551,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 551,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reports Monday.

Of the 551,963 doses of the shot were given out, 101,551 of those were second doses. This means that 101,551 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series in the Badger State.

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard notes that 6,114 vaccines were administered Sunday, according to the preliminary data.

The state has reported fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Monday for the first time since Jan. 25. DHS confirmed 750 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven day average down to 1,321. It is on-trend for the first day of the work-week to have fewer cases.

The total number of Wisconsinites infected with COVID-19 has reached 543,165.

DHS explained that 39 people were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to 697. There are currently 168 patients in the ICU with COVID-19.

Hospital beds also freed up over the weekend, with 23% of bed space available on Monday.

The department also reports that one person has died from COVID-19 since the previous report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.