MPD: Hotel clerk locks self in office for safety while group causes disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A hotel clerk reportedly locked themselves in an office Saturday night out of fear for their safety when a group of 10 people were allegedly causing a disturbance.

The group was allegedly causing a disturbance around 9:45 p.m. at the Residence Inn at 4862 Hayes Road. According to a news release, they refused to leave the lobby and hotel.

The front desk clerk of the hotel called the Madison Police Department after the group “escalated their behavior.” MPD also noted that the clerk locked themselves in an office until police arrived.

MPD explained that they attempted to deescalate the scene and gave the group multiple warnings to leave.

Madison Police gave multiple people citations on the charges of alleged disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and trespassing.

