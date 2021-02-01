MPD investigates burglary at Walgreens
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a burglar reportedly forced thier way into a Walgreens and stole cigarettes Saturday morning.
Police say the suspect entered the Walgreens at 2121 S Park St. around 5:43 a.m. It is unknown how many cigarettes were stolen.
The suspect is described as wearing a camoflauge coat, gray pants, green gloves and black shoes, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Sroppers at 266-6014.
