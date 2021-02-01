Advertisement

MPD investigates stolen car; warns against leaving keys in car

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen car on Friday, Jan. 29

MPD reports that around noon on Friday, two co-workers went to Milios Sandwiches at 6698 Odana Rd to order food. When they left the shop with their food they found their 2021 Nissan Armada rental SUV missing.

According to MPD the keys to the car were left inside the cup holder.

At this time, MPD says there is no information on the suspect.

Last year, MPD says they received 639 stolen car reports. Of those 639 stolen cars, 345 of them had keys in them or readily accessible and 115 of them were running at the time. The 639 stolen autos represented a 46.9% increase from 2019.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”
MPD investigates burglary at Walgreens
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
More than 551,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wis.
.
MPD: Hotel clerk locks self in office for safety while group causes disturbance