MPD investigates stolen car; warns against leaving keys in car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen car on Friday, Jan. 29

MPD reports that around noon on Friday, two co-workers went to Milios Sandwiches at 6698 Odana Rd to order food. When they left the shop with their food they found their 2021 Nissan Armada rental SUV missing.

According to MPD the keys to the car were left inside the cup holder.

At this time, MPD says there is no information on the suspect.

Last year, MPD says they received 639 stolen car reports. Of those 639 stolen cars, 345 of them had keys in them or readily accessible and 115 of them were running at the time. The 639 stolen autos represented a 46.9% increase from 2019.

