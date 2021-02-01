Report: Rams “made a run” at Aaron Rodgers; Packers adamant to not trade MVP quarterback

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the Los Angeles Rams rocked the NFL by trading for Matthew Stafford, Rams GM Les Snead made a call for a different NFC North quarterback.

While on NFL Network, Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer said the Rams “Made a run” at Rodgers but Green Bay did not want to deal the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

The Rams "made a run" at Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers were "adamant" they weren't trading him, per @LATimesfarmer pic.twitter.com/SnAn8nphYI — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 31, 2021

“They (the Rams) wanted to upgrade from Jared Goff. They felt like there were a certain number of quarterbacks that could do that,” Farmer said. “I think Deshaun Watson was out of their price range. They made a run at Aaron Rodgers. The Packers were adamant that they weren’t trading him.”

Les Snead was doing his job as a GM buy feeling out the market for the Rams’ draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was doing his job by taking a phone call to discuss a trade, possibly not knowing that Aaron Rodgers was on Snead’s mind before the discussion began.

When Matt LaFleur was asked after the Packers NFC Championship loss if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers next season, LaFleur did not hesitate to say he wants to see Rodgers in green and gold next season.

“I sure as hell hope so. The guy is the MVP of this league. The heart and soul of this football team... He better be back here. He’s our leader.”

Matt LaFleur on whether Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers next season:



"Hell yeah, he better be back. He's our leader." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 25, 2021

Rodgers’ comments on how he is uncertain of his future and how much longer he will be the Packers quarterback caused some panic for Green Bay fans, but a report like this further cements that the Super Bowl champion will be under certain for the Packers in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers sharing how he feels absolutely gutted after today and sounds like it after the #Packers loss to Tampa



"The finality of it all kind of hit you like a ton of bricks. That's why it's a gutting feeling." pic.twitter.com/ucl3yJ7pTT — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 25, 2021

"I don't feel like I said anything that I hadn't said before.. It was just more of a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control...



I don't think there's any reason I wouldn't be back"@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/u1Qnjiugv6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2021

