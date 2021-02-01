Advertisement

Snowmobile rider falls into creek after driving off Dane Co. bridge

Another rider was injured in a separate crash the next day.
(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy blowing snow is being blamed for a snowmobiler driving off a Dane Co. bridge over the weekend and crashing into the creek below.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ross J. Loger was riding near Co. Hwy. Y and U.S. Hwy. 78 shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday when the winter storm that night caused him to lose sight of the trail.

That’s when the 30-year-old Loger and his snowmobile went off the bridge and fell into the creek, according to authorities. Both the rider and his vehicle ended up submerged in the freezing water.

Loger was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another snowmobiling incident Sunday afternoon left a 54-year-old woman unable to move, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

Authorities say Sally McCue was riding along a trail southwest of Koshkonong Road and Tower Road, in the Town of Pleasant Springs.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., the group went over a large mound, and McCue “landed hard.”

The people who were with her were able to get McCue stabilized until emergency crews arrived to take her to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

