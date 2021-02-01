Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police: Avoid area of South Bird Street and Lothe Street Sunday night

(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Sun Prairie Police Department issued an alert Sunday night, instructing the public to avoid the area of South Bird Street and Lothe Street for several hours.

Police say the alert was issued due to police presence in the area. There is no known danger to the community at this time, according to the alert.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed police are investigating a weapons violation.

NBC15 will update this article as we learn more information.

