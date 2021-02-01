Advertisement

UW-Madison to provide second round of funding to students financially impacted by pandemic

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Universityof Wisconsin-Madison will provide a second round of federally-supported financial aid - totaling $9.9 million - to students impacted by the pandemic, according to a Monday release.

The recently authorized Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II will be used to address the additional financial burden many students and families are facing, according to UW.

The University says that while the HEERF II funding is available to all students who need emergency financial assistance, additional resources will be available to students who do not qualify for HEERF II funding. Students and their families can expect to receive more information about the aid in coming weeks.

This round of funding follows the University’s central emergency funding application that was created in March 2020. With funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the University provided $9.9 million for over 9,000 student requests, according to UW.

The University says that since the beginning of the fall 2020 semester, emergency funding requests have gone from a high of 79 applications per week to approximately 25 per week. A student’s full cost of attendance is considered as we work with students and families in navigating expenses.

