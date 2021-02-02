96-year-old man and daughter escape fire at old farm house in Deerfield

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 96-year-old man, his daughter, and their family dog managed to escape a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Deerfield.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the woman called 911 shortly after noon, saying there was a fire in the kitchen ceiling and she was trying to get her father, who is in a wheelchair, out of the 100-plus year-old farm house.

As firefighters rushed to the home, in the 1300 block of Holzhueter Road, the woman told emergency responders they managed to get out safely.

When firefighters did arrive, they could see heavy smoke pouring from the southwest corner of the house. They were able to determine an auxiliary propane heater being used in the kitchen likely sparked the blaze.

Investigators estimated the fire did approximately $75,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

