Accumulating Snow Thursday; Bitterly Cold for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will remain in control today and we will see a day similar to yesterday with a mix of clouds and sun and near normal temperatures. As the ridge drifts off to the east tomorrow, low pressure will make its way in from the west.

This low will bring mainly snow to southern Wisconsin on Thursday. There could be a little rain mixed in during the midday and early afternoon; it’s not out of the question to see a little sleet or freezing rain at the onset of precipitation in the morning.

Snow totals will range from around two inches south and east of Madison to five-plus inches to the north and west. (wmtv weather)

Behind this area of low pressure, cold air will begin to plunge southward out of Canada. Highs will be in the teens Friday but only in the single digits by early next week. Lows will be dropping below zero beginning Saturday morning with below zero readings Sunday and Monday morning as well.

Accumulating snow is Likely Thursday. We will follow the snow with bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills through the weekend and early next week. (wmtv weather)

Dangerously cold wind chills in the -20 to -35 degree range are expected both Sunday morning and Monday morning. Recovery will come slowly and below average temperatures will be seen through most of next week. NBC15 meteorologists have issued First Alert Days for Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

