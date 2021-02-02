Advertisement

Accumulating Snow Thursday; Bitterly Cold for the Weekend

Two to five inches is expected on Thursday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will remain in control today and we will see a day similar to yesterday with a mix of clouds and sun and near normal temperatures. As the ridge drifts off to the east tomorrow, low pressure will make its way in from the west.

This low will bring mainly snow to southern Wisconsin on Thursday. There could be a little rain mixed in during the midday and early afternoon; it’s not out of the question to see a little sleet or freezing rain at the onset of precipitation in the morning.

Snow totals will range from around two inches south and east of Madison to five-plus inches to...
Snow totals will range from around two inches south and east of Madison to five-plus inches to the north and west.(wmtv weather)

Behind this area of low pressure, cold air will begin to plunge southward out of Canada. Highs will be in the teens Friday but only in the single digits by early next week. Lows will be dropping below zero beginning Saturday morning with below zero readings Sunday and Monday morning as well.

Accumulating snow is Likely Thursday. We will follow the snow with bitterly cold temperatures...
Accumulating snow is Likely Thursday. We will follow the snow with bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills through the weekend and early next week.(wmtv weather)

Dangerously cold wind chills in the -20 to -35 degree range are expected both Sunday morning and Monday morning. Recovery will come slowly and below average temperatures will be seen through most of next week. NBC15 meteorologists have issued First Alert Days for Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

FIRST ALERT - More snow and an ARCTIC blast later this week
Future Temperatures Saturday Morning
FIRST ALERT - More snow and an ARCTIC blast later this week
Much of southern Wisconsin is reporting at least a foot of snow on the ground. Some spots are...
More Snow is on the Way Later this Week
Snow depth has increased to over 1ft across much of southern Wisconsin.
Madison cleans up 4-6” of Snow; Calm, Snow, then Cold