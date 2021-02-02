Badgers WR Danny Davis announces he will return for 2021 season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers will have its three most talented receiving threats back for the 2021 season as Danny Davis announced today on his twitter that he will stay in Madison for his extra year of eligibility.

“I’m so grateful for my time playing football at Wisconsin. Even though it was difficult for me to not be on the field with my brothers for most of the 2020 season, it only made me hungrier to get back and help the team,” Davis wrote on his twitter.

“I love this program. And there’s great things coming for us in 2021. I’m excited to return to Madison for my last season.”

Davis played in just the Badgers first two games of the 2020 season after going down with an undisclosed injury.

Before suffering his injury, Davis had three catches on the year for 78 yards and one touchdown. The senior out of Ohio also rushed eight times for 69 yards and one touchdown.

In his 39 career games, Davis has hauled in 99 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also carried the ball 24 times for 244 yards and two scores, providing an extra wrinkle to the Badgers offense on the jet sweep.

Davis joins Kendric Pryor as the Badgers two most experienced receivers but also one looking to bounceback from an injury plagued 2020 season.

Appeared in just three games, but totaled 8 catches for 119 yards. For his career Pryor has 67 catches for 849 yards and four touchdowns along with 32 rushes for 368 yards and five scores.\

Davis, Pryor and tight end Jake Ferguson all return for 2021 as Graham Mertz’s top targets. The senior receivers will also continue to lead a young, talented group with sophomores Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler in the wings along with three-star receivers Markus Allen and Skyler Bell coming in with the 2021 recruiting class.

Also: Kendric Pryor (@_KPryor3) has been working on his route running. Great move here to get by Rachad Wildgoose. pic.twitter.com/drT6nsHUfI — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 23, 2020

Here's a first look at Graham Mertz practicing as the #Badgers QB1. Most impressive play being the deep ball to senior WR Danny Davis.



(h/t @UWBadgers) pic.twitter.com/lWuPNr5FN8 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 8, 2020

While Davis helps fill the Badgers receivers room, senior safety Madison Cone has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

2017 3-star DB Madison Cone has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 26 tackles and 2 INT at Wisconsin @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @McNamaraRivals https://t.co/y6FBitdfsx — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 2, 2021

After switching from corner to safety this past season, Cone played in just two games for UW. Cone finished his career with 27 tackles and two interception in 35 career games.

