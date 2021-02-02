Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club gives 1 million masks to Madison schools

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boy & Girls Clubs of Dane Co. is making a major donation to the Madison school district to help protect student and staff at dozens of schools.

The organization said thanks to a couple of big gifts, it was able to set aside a quarter-million masks for Madison Metropolitan Schools. It also plans to give the district more than 75,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

“We are pleased to donate face masks for students and staff at MMSD. Since the onset of the pandemic, our donors have supported thousands of individuals, families and the community struggling with Food Security and Academic Resources for their children,” the club’s president and CEO Michael Johnson said.

BGCDC said the masks and hand sanitizer will be split among 55 schools and MMSD sites, including afterschool programs and Madison School & Community Recreation sites.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation,” said MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins. “These donated masks will help support the safety of our schools, ensuring that every student, staff member and visitor will have access to masks when in our buildings.”

The masks and hand sanitizer came from donations from Ford, which gave a million of the former, and UPS which gave a million of the latter.

“We want to thank the Ford Motor Company and the Boys and Girls Club for their collaboration and support for our community,” Jenkins added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

(KSNB)
Travel company to refund $636K to Wisconsin customers
PHMDC prepares for next phase of vaccination roll-out
Dane Co. applies to host federal COVID-19 vaccine site
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
More than 107,000 Wiconsinites receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
96-year-old man and daughter escape fire at old farm house in Deerfield