Boys & Girls Club gives 1 million masks to Madison schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boy & Girls Clubs of Dane Co. is making a major donation to the Madison school district to help protect student and staff at dozens of schools.

The organization said thanks to a couple of big gifts, it was able to set aside a quarter-million masks for Madison Metropolitan Schools. It also plans to give the district more than 75,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

“We are pleased to donate face masks for students and staff at MMSD. Since the onset of the pandemic, our donors have supported thousands of individuals, families and the community struggling with Food Security and Academic Resources for their children,” the club’s president and CEO Michael Johnson said.

BGCDC said the masks and hand sanitizer will be split among 55 schools and MMSD sites, including afterschool programs and Madison School & Community Recreation sites.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation,” said MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins. “These donated masks will help support the safety of our schools, ensuring that every student, staff member and visitor will have access to masks when in our buildings.”

The masks and hand sanitizer came from donations from Ford, which gave a million of the former, and UPS which gave a million of the latter.

“We want to thank the Ford Motor Company and the Boys and Girls Club for their collaboration and support for our community,” Jenkins added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.