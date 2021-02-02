Advertisement

Bucks sizzle from 3-point range to blast Blazers 134-106

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Bobby Portis added 21 as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a two-game skid by trouncing the Portland Trail Blazers 134-106.

The Bucks (12-8) pulled ahead for good midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 39 points early in the fourth quarter before coasting down the stretch with their top players on the bench.

The Bucks went 21 of 42 from 3-point range and shot 55.2% overall. Nassir Little led the Blazers (10-9) with 30 points

