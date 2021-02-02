Advertisement

Burlington school buses burn, classes canceled

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — The Burlington Area School District has canceled classes after numerous school buses caught fire at a lot in Racine County.

The fire happened at the Thomas Bus Service lot in the Town of Burlington early Tuesday.

A Racine County sheriff’s deputy reported smoke and fire coming from a bus about 4 a.m. The business was closed at the time and no employees were present.

Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

