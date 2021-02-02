Advertisement

Calm Through The Middle Of Week

Snow Returns Thursday
Cold Temps
Cold Temps
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -First Alert Day: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

Calm weather continues through the middle of the day despite a general increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will be int he 20s and 30s for highs with overnight lows ranging from the single digits to the teens and twenties.

Active weather returns on Thursday with a wintry mix developing in the morning. That will transition to all snow during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations look to be in the 2-4 inch range with perhaps some higher totals across the northwest.

After the snow arctic air moves in for the weekend and into early next week. It will be a dangerously cold stretch of weather with some of the coldest conditions we have seen in years for much of the area. Highs will struggle to get above zero with overnight lows double digits below zero. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero for several days with the coldest values dropping to around 30 below zero.

With the colder temps, the pattern will dry out and snow chances will be few and far between through the middle of next week.

