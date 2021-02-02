Curbside Characters create dinner time magic at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsinites have gotten pretty familiar with picking up their curbside orders during the pandemic, but Hilldale Shopping Center is adding a new feature this month to make dinner time magical.

Princess characters will strut alongside workers from specific restaurants as they deliver food to customers who place curbside pickup orders, according to a news release Tuesday.

Hilldale noted that the characters will greet customers and wave from a distance from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 through March 4, Monday through Thursday.

Characters on the list included Elsa and Anna, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

They also explained that the characters and restaurants will vary each day, so customers should check the online schedule before ordering.

The shopping center also advised ordering 24 hours in advance and noted that there will be no posing for photos with the characters, due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.