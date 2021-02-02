Advertisement

Curbside Characters create dinner time magic at Hilldale

Hilldale offers Curbside Characters to greet curbside pick-up customers.
Hilldale offers Curbside Characters to greet curbside pick-up customers.(Hilldale Shopping Center)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsinites have gotten pretty familiar with picking up their curbside orders during the pandemic, but Hilldale Shopping Center is adding a new feature this month to make dinner time magical.

Princess characters will strut alongside workers from specific restaurants as they deliver food to customers who place curbside pickup orders, according to a news release Tuesday.

Hilldale noted that the characters will greet customers and wave from a distance from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 through March 4, Monday through Thursday.

Characters on the list included Elsa and Anna, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

They also explained that the characters and restaurants will vary each day, so customers should check the online schedule before ordering.

The shopping center also advised ordering 24 hours in advance and noted that there will be no posing for photos with the characters, due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Closures of units one and two will happen in 2023 and 2024
Alliant Energy announces closure dates for Columbia Energy Center
The film was shot entirely in Wisconsin
Director calls new film “Small Town Wisconsin” a love letter to the Badger State
Hollywood comes to 'Small Town Wisconsin'
Hollywood comes to 'Small Town Wisconsin'
Family escapes fire at 100-year-old house
Family escapes fire at 100-year-old house
Columbia Energy Center closes its doors
Columbia Energy Center closes its doors