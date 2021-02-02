Advertisement

Dane Co. applies to host federal COVID-19 vaccine site

PHMDC prepares for next phase of vaccination roll-out
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has applied to host one of the federal COVID-19 vaccination sites.

If approved, the Alliant Energy Center would be one of 100 sites.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said they are ready to help beat the pandemic.

Parisi did not note what the timeline is of when the county would know if it was chosen to hold one of these sites.

As part of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 plan, he said would use the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to boost vaccine supplies and work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up 100 vaccination centers around the country by the end of his first month in office.

