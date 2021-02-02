Dane Co. applies to host federal COVID-19 vaccine site

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has applied to host one of the federal COVID-19 vaccination sites.

If approved, the Alliant Energy Center would be one of 100 sites.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said they are ready to help beat the pandemic.

Parisi did not note what the timeline is of when the county would know if it was chosen to hold one of these sites.

As part of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 plan, he said would use the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to boost vaccine supplies and work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up 100 vaccination centers around the country by the end of his first month in office.

BREAKING: Dane Co. has applied to host 1 of the 100 federal COVID-19 vaccination sites. Our Alliant Energy Center @AlliantECenter is ready to help beat the pandemic. — Joe Parisi (@DaneCoJoe) February 2, 2021

