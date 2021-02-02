Dane Co. offers $500k in grants for bike playground, trail projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County grant program is now accepting applications to help offset the costs for projects involving bike trails or playgrounds.

The PARC & Ride grant program provides matching grants to communities or organizations who want to construct regional bike playgrounds or bicycle/pedestrian trails.

Dane Co. explained that they have $500,000 in funds to give out, and projects can receive up to 50% of their project cost.

County Executive Joe Parisi noted that one of the reasons residents love where they live is because of easy access to bike trails.

“Our trails have proven to be even more important this year during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a safe activity for people to enjoy during a very challenging time,” he said.

The grant applications are due by Tuesday, June 1, and can be found on Dane Co.’s website

