Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for walkaway Huber inmate

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding the whereabouts of a 40-year-old Huber inmate who did not return to the jail

The Sheriff’s Office said its efforts to locate David Pirtle have so far not been successful and there is now an active warrant out for his arrest.

Pirtle had been serving a 120-day and 60-day Huber sentence for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. He had been on GPS monitoring.

Investigators said Pirtle’s last known address had been on N. Military Rd., in Fond du Lac. They added that he was also known to visit homes on Morris St, in Fond du Lac, and on Michigan St., in North Fond du Lac.

He had been known to travel in a black 2016 Nissan Altima and gray 2007 Chrysler 300.

Pictures released by the Sheriff’s Office show tattoos on his arms, one on his right forearm with the word “Duke” and one of a cross on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on Pritle’s location is asked to call the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or local law enforcement.

