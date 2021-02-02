Dodge County Sheriff speaks out against blue line flag bans

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A black and gray American flag with a thin blue line has been a symbol for law enforcement for decades.

A debate about the flag’s true meaning has sprung up over the last two weeks in Wisconsin.

“It’s very disappointing that so many people are taking something that’s so good by nature and turning into something negative,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

Sheriff Schmidt is referring to the American flag displaying a blue line created for law enforcement.

“The thin blue line is there to show that we protect everyone’s freedom, it is not there because of any other narrative,” Schmidt said.

Two weeks ago, UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman banned the use of any blue line flag imagery within her department, saying the flag has been, “co-opted by extremists”.

Roman’s decision followed social media criticism of a law enforcement photo, with the symbol in the background. One of the comments reads in part: “This is so toxic. UWPD is proudly displaying the racist blue lives matter flag.”

This is so toxic. UWPD is proudly displaying the racist blue lives matter flag and an officer is prominently showcasing a gun on his vest. Blue Lives matter is bullshit because an officer can always take their uniform off — New Urbanism (@ChangeTheCity_) November 16, 2020

“We are not out there to hurt people,” Schmidt said. He added that banning the flag is not the answer.

“I think it sends the wrong message to the community, it almost supports the narrative that is out there that law enforcement might be racist or it might be a symbol of racism when it’s not,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said educating the public is the first step.

“We need to let the public know that is not what the flag stands for, that is not the meaning behind it,” Schmidt said.

UW-Madison Police declined an on-camera interview Monday, but pointed NBC15 to a statement from Chief Roman that says in part: “My intent is to be reasonably responsive to its detrimental impact on many in our community for whom the visible symbol holds a very different meaning.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.