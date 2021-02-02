Familiar initiative transforms to help support all family members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Raising a family today comes with many challenges, and a familiar initiative is transforming to help families stay connected and be informed on topics important to them.

Pam Tauscher explains why Moms Everyday changed to Families Everyday to help parents and caregivers.

“It’s not a far cry from what we were doing with Moms Everyday,” says Tauscher, the host of Families Everyday. “Now we are opening up the name to all caregivers, moms, dads, and grandparents. We just want everyone to be included.”

The program focuses on mental health and mindfulness amid the pandemic as well as food planning that includes all family members.

