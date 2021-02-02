Advertisement

Festival Foods shoppers donate $560k to Red Kettle Campaign

For the 2020 season, the Salvation Army has made a list of changes to make sure both those...
For the 2020 season, the Salvation Army has made a list of changes to make sure both those donating and volunteers feel safe about the process.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shoppers of Festival Foods helped raise over $560,000 for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this season, the company announced Monday.

The majority of contributions were made at kettles, but stores saw an increase of donations at checkout lines, according to a news release.

Festival Foods said donations at checkouts were around $78,000 in 2020, nearly double that of the $42,000 raised at checkouts in 2019.

Festival Foods president and CEO Mark Skogan said the option of adding a donation at checkout has been a convenient feature for guests.

“We’re really pleased that the Salvation Army can serve more individuals in our communities as a result of this generosity,” Skogan said.

All of the donations at checkout and the kettles are given to The Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

Police graphic
Village of Brooklyn Board votes to abolish police department
The map on the left shows reported bald eagle nests in 1974, while the one on the right shows...
Two new bald eagles nests located in Madison
Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
Gov. Evers appoints 30 to advise on equity practices in government
The new elementary school was set to open in the fall of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic...
Pope Farm Elementary welcomes first students for in-person learning