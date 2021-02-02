Festival Foods shoppers donate $560k to Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shoppers of Festival Foods helped raise over $560,000 for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this season, the company announced Monday.

The majority of contributions were made at kettles, but stores saw an increase of donations at checkout lines, according to a news release.

Festival Foods said donations at checkouts were around $78,000 in 2020, nearly double that of the $42,000 raised at checkouts in 2019.

Festival Foods president and CEO Mark Skogan said the option of adding a donation at checkout has been a convenient feature for guests.

“We’re really pleased that the Salvation Army can serve more individuals in our communities as a result of this generosity,” Skogan said.

All of the donations at checkout and the kettles are given to The Salvation Army.

