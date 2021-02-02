Gov. Evers appoints 30 to advise on equity practices in government

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers appointed 30 people to an advisory council Monday that will provide guidance on how to promote and advance diversity, equity and inclusion across Wisconsin state government.

The Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion will be chaired by Secretary-designee Dawn Crim, according to a news release.

Crim explained that many people on the council have already been doing work on this topic for a long time.

“We will work together to leverage our experience and expertise for the benefit of the entire state—because a diverse, equitable, and inclusive society truly does benefit all of us,” Crim said.

The Council will work on a variety of issues, including recommending strategies to increase the use of minority and women-owned businesses for state contracting processes. They will also be tasked with bringing visibility to cultural events in Wisconsin and other initiatives of underrepresented communities.

Gov. Evers noted that Wisconsin needs to have a government that reflects the people they serve.

“I’m looking forward to the work that this Council will do to help us expand and improve our efforts to build a state government that interacts with all communities and sectors across the state,” he said.

The governor appointed the following people to the committee:

Dawn Crim, Secretary-designee DSPS, Council Chair

Robyn Davis, J.D., President and CEO, Brown County United Way

Marie Summers, Councilwoman, Oneida Business Committee

Mai J. Lo Lee, Diversity Director, Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs Office at UW-Green Bay

Dr. Monica Cummings, Assistant Minister, Bradford Community Church

Dr. LaVar J. Charleston, Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and Clinical Professor, School of Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Dasheika Kidd, Program Manager Housing Resources, Inc & Racine Financial Empowerment Center

Mai Xiong, President, Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, Eau Claire City Councilmember

Shaundel Spivey, Director, Upward Bound and President/Co-Founder of B.L.A.C.K

Dr. Odawa L.A. White, Dean of Student Affairs, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College

Ruben Hopkins, Chairman/CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Jessica Boling, Co-Chair, Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin

Victor Barnett, Founder/Executive Director, Running Rebels Community Organization

Que El-Amin, Co-Founder, Young Enterprising Society

Markasa Tucker, Executive Director of the African American Roundtable, Inc., a project of the Hmong American Women’s Association

Tammy Rivera, Executive Director, Southside Organizing Center of Milwaukee

Nisreen Atta, Registered Nurse and Muslim Liaison, Islamic Society of Milwaukee

Beth Wroblewski, Executive Director, Employment Resources, Inc.

Jessica Cavazos, President/CEO, Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins, Superintendent, Madison Metropolitan School District

Percy Brown, Jr., Director of Equity and Student Achievement, Middleton Cross Plains Area School District

Adin Palau, Assistant Director of Community Relations and Campus Engagement, University of Wisconsin Madison and Chair, State Council on Affirmative Action

Dr. Alex Gee, President and Founder, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and Pastor, Fountain of Life Covenant Church

Vanessa McDowell, CEO, YWCA Madison

Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee, Department of Workforce Development

Kevin Carr, Secretary, Department of Corrections

Mary Kolar, Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs

Karen Timberlake, interim Secretary, Department of Health Services

Joaquín Altoro, Executive Director and CEO, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Emilie Amundson, Secretary, Department of Children and Families

