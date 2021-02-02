Advertisement

Hunting group sues to force Wisconsin wolf hunt

The group is seeking an order forcing DNR to start the season immediately.
(Wisconsin DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national hunting group is suing to force an immediate start to Wisconsin’s wolf season. Kansas-based Hunter Nation Inc. filed the suit Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court in Wisconsin.

The group is seeking an order forcing the state Department of Natural Resources to start the season immediately. The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list last month.

The DNR is planning to resume hunts in November but a group of GOP lawmakers demanded the agency start them now.

The DNR’s board refused last week out of concerns that Wisconsin’s Chippewa tribes haven’t been consulted as per treaty rights.

