Is Punxsutawney Phil Accurate?

Here’s how accurate Phil’s forecast has been for Wisconsin
Groundhog Day
Groundhog Day(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is Groundhog Day and all eyes are going to be on Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie and Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania.

Jimmy and Phil are going to give their prognostication on whether or not there is going to be six more weeks of winter or if spring is going to come early this year.

Even though many Wisconsinites believe Jimmy is more accurate than Phil, lets take a look at how accurate Phil has been with his prognostication from 2013 to 2020.

Phil's Forecast Verification
Phil's Forecast Verification(WMTV NBC15)

In 2020, Phil did not see its shadow and above average temperatures were recorded in February and March in 2020. Phil’s prognostication was accurate last year.

Phil’s prognostication has been hit and miss since 2013. Out of the last years Phil has been right four times and wrong four times. There have been years he has seen his shadow and temperatures for February and March have been warmer than average and there have been years where he didn’t see his shadow and spring didn’t come early.

February is one of the coldest months of the year for Madison. However, the average high temperature and low temperature increase throughout the month. February is also one of the snowiest months of the year for Madison.

Monthly Weather Stats - February
Monthly Weather Stats - February(WMTV NBC15)

One of the best parts of February is the increase daylight. We will gain 73 minutes of daylight this month.

Since Jimmy and Phil will give their prognostication on Tuesday. Lets talk about what the meteorologist have to say about the temperature outlook for the month of February.

According the Climate Prediction Center, a large part of the country is expected to see below average temperatures this month. This includes Madison and Wisconsin. Parts of Texas, Florida and Maine may experience a warmer than average February.

February Temperature Outlook
February Temperature Outlook(WMTV NBC15)

