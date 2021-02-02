Advertisement

Madison police K9 hunts down suspect after brief chase that ended in a crash

K9 Bowie and Madison Police officers were able to track down a suspect after he fled from his...
K9 Bowie and Madison Police officers were able to track down a suspect after he fled from his vehicle following a crash.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Dept. K9 helped track down a suspect who allegedly tried fleeing from police twice - first in his car and then on foot.

According to the police department, officers stopped Brandon Rankin shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday near the E. Washington and Independence Lane intersection. As they approached Rankin’s vehicle, the officers reported seeing a handgun lying in plain view.

The 26-year-old Rankin hit the gas to get away, the police report indicated, but soon crashed into another vehicle driven by someone 60 years his senior. That driver was not hurt in the incident, an MPD spokesperson noted.

The incident report stated Rankin fled from his vehicle and into a nearby neighborhood. Officers set up a perimeter and accompanied by the police K9 Bowie began searching for him.

After locating the suspect, Rankin was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be evaluated. After that, police stated, he will be moved to the Dane Co. jail where he is expected to be booked on counts of:

  • Hit and Run
  • Resisting/Obstructing
  • Possession of a controlled substancce
  • CCW violation

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Closures of units one and two will happen in 2023 and 2024
Alliant Energy announces closure dates for Columbia Energy Center
The film was shot entirely in Wisconsin
Director calls new film “Small Town Wisconsin” a love letter to the Badger State
Hollywood comes to 'Small Town Wisconsin'
Hollywood comes to 'Small Town Wisconsin'
Family escapes fire at 100-year-old house
Family escapes fire at 100-year-old house
Columbia Energy Center closes its doors
Columbia Energy Center closes its doors