Madison police K9 hunts down suspect after brief chase that ended in a crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Dept. K9 helped track down a suspect who allegedly tried fleeing from police twice - first in his car and then on foot.

According to the police department, officers stopped Brandon Rankin shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday near the E. Washington and Independence Lane intersection. As they approached Rankin’s vehicle, the officers reported seeing a handgun lying in plain view.

The 26-year-old Rankin hit the gas to get away, the police report indicated, but soon crashed into another vehicle driven by someone 60 years his senior. That driver was not hurt in the incident, an MPD spokesperson noted.

The incident report stated Rankin fled from his vehicle and into a nearby neighborhood. Officers set up a perimeter and accompanied by the police K9 Bowie began searching for him.

After locating the suspect, Rankin was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be evaluated. After that, police stated, he will be moved to the Dane Co. jail where he is expected to be booked on counts of:

Hit and Run

Resisting/Obstructing

Possession of a controlled substancce

CCW violation

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.