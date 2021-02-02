Advertisement

Madison police release surveillance photo from armed robbery last month

The convenience store was robbed on January 2.
The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo from the armed robbery of a convenience store on January 2.
The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo from the armed robbery of a convenience store on January 2.(Kelly, Shawn | Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. has released a surveillance photograph in hopes of catching the man who robbed a Casey’s General Store a month ago.

The image shows the man apparently entering the convenience store, in the 3600 block of Cross Hill Dr., on January 2, around 9:15 p.m.

At the time, investigators said the suspect went to the counter with an item he ostensibly wanted to buy. The man then pulled out a gun from his waistband and placed it on the countertop, and demanded money be put into a bag.

He then took the sack and left the store on foot.

A K9 unit was brought in to help with the search, but officers were not able to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

