Advertisement

Minn. man spends Gamestop windfall on Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital

By Dave Schuman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Minnesota man has cashed in on his Gamestop investment, but instead of keeping the money, Hunter Kahn used it to help children in the hospital.

“It was a better feeling than waking up in the morning and seeing that [Gamestop stock] was on the moon,” he recalled.

Kahn was one of the many people on Reddit who helped propel the stock to new heights. He cashed in big on that investment, but the ‘better feeling’ he means is using the money he made to donate six Nintendo Switches and games to Children’s Minnesota Hospital.

“I love video games. I know it would be terrible being a kid in the hospital with like no joy helping them through,” he explained.

Hunter Kahn
Hunter Kahn(WCCO via CNN)

Kahn’s post on Reddit about the donation has gone even higher than Gamestop closing price last week, generating more than 175,000 upvotes.

Kahn says he’s comfortable on Reddit, the home of the online forum called r/wallstreetbets, that helped sent Gamestop stock price into the stratosphere. The rally resulted in many amateur investors like him beating wealthy hedge funds at their own game.

“A lot of people are saying that this is somewhat like a transfer of power, but if the money is going from here just to the other side, there is no difference, if we just are acting the same way as the people that were criticizing,” Kahn said.

“So, I think it’s important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves and use our money for good.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are divided on the issue of the blue line flag
Dodge County Sheriff speaks out against blue line flag bans
thin blue line controversy
Dodge County Sheriff speaks out against blue line flag bans
Chief Shon Barnes sworn in as Chief of Police of the Madison Police Department on Feb. 1, 2021....
Madison Police Dept. begins new chapter with Chief Shon Barnes