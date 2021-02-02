Advertisement

More than 107,000 Wiconsinites receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 107,000 people have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to preliminary DHS data.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained that 107,860 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Within the past week, 38,783 people have finished their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Willems Van Dijk noted that 578,336 doses have been administered in the Badger State so far. DHS’ preliminary data also notes that 21,091 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

“Our Wisconsin vaccination effort is a monumental undertaking and as a public health measure it is the most significant intervention our state has ever seen,” Willems Van Dijk said.

To achieve their goal of 80% of adults being vaccinated in Wisconsin, Willems Van Dijk said the state will need three things: public demand for the vaccine, the system to deliver it and vaccine supply.

She noted that Wisconsin has built the infrastructure needed, but the state needs “a lot more” vaccine to get it done. She also said Wisconsin has the public demand for the COVID-19 shot.

The department also reports that 10.2% of the female population in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, while 5.5% of the male population have received at least one shot.

DHS reported that 1,095 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed positive on Tuesday, bringing the new seven-day rolling average down to 1,291. The seven-day average has not been that low since mid-September of 2020.

One hundred and twenty-three Wisconsinites were hospitalized Tuesday for COVID-19. There are 686 patients in the hospital for COVID-19, 146 of which are in the ICU.

The number of hospitalized patients has continued to decrease over the past week, dropping by 11 patients from the previous day. The number of patients in the ICU has also declined, with 22 patients moving out of the ICU since Monday.

DHS also reported 40 people have died of COVID-19 since the previous report.

