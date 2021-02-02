Advertisement

One man dies, one woman injured after Windsor crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being struck in a crosswalk Sunday evening in Twin Falls.(AP File Photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - A 63-year-old man has died and a 55-year-old woman is injured after a crash Monday afternoon in the Village of Windsor.

According to a news release, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Deforest area EMS and Deforest Fire Department were all called to a crash around 3:20 p.m. at 6708 Lake Road.

Deputies say that the 55-year-old woman was driving northbound on Lake Road and stopped in the northbound lane while waiting for the car in front of her to turn right.

As the car in front of her was turning, a car driven by a 63-year-old man rear-ended her vehicle.

EMS took the man to UW Health American Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Deputies note that the woman had minor injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will not release the names of the drivers involved at this time until the Dane County Medical Examiner notifies the deceased man’s family.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time

Latest News

Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”
MPD has a new chief.
New Madison PD Chief sworn in
Controversial Assignment - clipped version
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”
Officials urge knowing your rights when it comes to debt
Officials urge knowing your rights when it comes to debt
car crash
Wrong-way driver dies in Village of Roxbury crash