One man dies, one woman injured after Windsor crash

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - A 63-year-old man has died and a 55-year-old woman is injured after a crash Monday afternoon in the Village of Windsor.

According to a news release, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Deforest area EMS and Deforest Fire Department were all called to a crash around 3:20 p.m. at 6708 Lake Road.

Deputies say that the 55-year-old woman was driving northbound on Lake Road and stopped in the northbound lane while waiting for the car in front of her to turn right.

As the car in front of her was turning, a car driven by a 63-year-old man rear-ended her vehicle.

EMS took the man to UW Health American Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Deputies note that the woman had minor injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will not release the names of the drivers involved at this time until the Dane County Medical Examiner notifies the deceased man’s family.

