Advertisement

People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as those who’ve had both shots.

A study came out this week and is based on 109 people. Of that number, 41 of whom had already been infected.

Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly than those who had recovered from it.

The study hasn’t peer-reviewed yet and it does not prove varying levels of protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

96-year-old man and daughter escape fire at old farm house in Deerfield
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
McConnell calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, 'plain and simple'
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg