Report: Packers to interview Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for vacant position

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers search for their next defensive coordinator will bring them to Madison to interview current Badgers DC, Jim Leonhard.

Reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, The Packers have interviews lined up for Tuesday and Wednesday with multiple candidates including Leonhard.

Leonhard, 38, wrapped up his sixth season coaching at Wisconsin and fifth as defensive coordinator. In an injury plagued and shortened season, Leonhard’s unit ranked fourth in total defense (299.9 ypg), ninth in scoring defense (17.4 ppg), third in rushing defense (96.1 ypg), and No. 31 in passing defense (203.7 ypg).

Since taking over in 2016, Leonhard has consistenly led one of the nation’s top defenses that ranks top-five nationally among FBS programs in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense and pass defense while finished tied for 9th in the nation in total turnovers forced.

Leonhard arrived to Madison from Troy, Wisconsin as a walk-on but after playing from 2001-04 he left UW as one of the best defensive backs in program history.

As a three time All-American and Big Ten player, Leonhard pulled down a school record 21 interceptions including 11 in 2002 while also recording 1,347 punt return yards in his career.

After going undrafted in 2005, Leonhard had a 10-year career in the NFL playing safety for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. His time in the NFL ended with 429 career tackles, 14 interceptions, 4.5 sacks and 36 pass breakups.

When asked about head coaching opportunities that opened up throughout college football this season, Leonhard shared his comfort in coaching at his Alma mater.

“A big part of me coaching is wanting to come back here and make this place better. I had a great experience as a player and want to give that back to the next generation.” Leonhard told the media over zoom before helping lead Wisconsin to a 42-28 win over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

If Leonhard chooses to stay in Madison, he will lead a defense that returns nine starters for the 2021 season.

