Report: Referee dies after collapsing during Mt. Horeb, Richland Center game

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A referee has reportedly died after collapsing Monday night during a basketball game between Richland Center and Mt. Horeb.

WSH Sports Travis Wilson reported Tuesday that the official died shortly after the game. The name of the official has not been released.

Unfortunately last night's story does not have the positive ending we'd hoped, as tragically the official who collapsed during the Richland Center vs Mount Horeb boys basketball did not make it, passing away a short time later. — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) February 2, 2021

According to Wilson, the referee collapsed during the second half of the game and emergency crews fought to save the official.

The game was later canceled with approximately six minutes remaining, he added.

The game has been canceled with a little more than six minutes remaining. CPR and AED were administered, and ambulance arrived but the condition of the official, who it turns out is someone I know pretty well, is unknown. Very much hoping for the best. https://t.co/QNcJtV055B — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) February 2, 2021

NBC15 is working to confirm the situation and will have updates when more information becomes available.

