Report: Referee dies after collapsing during Mt. Horeb, Richland Center game

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A referee has reportedly died after collapsing Monday night during a basketball game between Richland Center and Mt. Horeb.

WSH Sports Travis Wilson reported Tuesday that the official died shortly after the game. The name of the official has not been released.

According to Wilson, the referee collapsed during the second half of the game and emergency crews fought to save the official.

The game was later canceled with approximately six minutes remaining, he added.

NBC15 is working to confirm the situation and will have updates when more information becomes available.

