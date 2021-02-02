Sun Prairie celebrates Groundhog Day with a virtual appearance from Jimmy the Groundhog

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 73rd Sun Prairie annual Groundhog Day Prognostication kicks off at 7:00 a.m. and will take place virtually over Facebook.

Jimmy the Groundhog will be making his prediction early Tuesday morning, with the event going live on the Downtown Sun Prairie and the Visit Sun Prairie Facebook pages. You can watch live as Jimmy decides if spring is around the corner or we are in for six more weeks of winter.

While the event is going virtual, there are still businesses around Sun Prairie celebrating the day with special Groundhog Day deals. For a complete list, head over to the city of Sun Prairie website here.

