Travel company to refund $636K to Wisconsin customers

(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Colorado-based travel company has agreed to refund $636,500 to more than 300 Wisconsin music students and their adult chaperones after COVID-19 forced it to cancel a trip to Europe.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Tuesday that Voyaguers International, Ltd., canceled the trip on March 17.

The company withheld a $1,900 cancellation fee from each student and adult chaperone who had prepaid for the trip.

DATCP said the company claimed the fee was withheld due to non-refundable payments the company had made to third-party vendors, but an investigation found the company received substantial refunds from the vendors but didn’t pass the money on to their customers.

