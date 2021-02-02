Advertisement

Two injured in River Falls house explosion, fire

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Two people are hospitalized after suffering injuries when a house exploded and caught fire in River Falls.

The city says neighbors helped the victims escape the fire following the explosion Monday night.

One of the victims was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and the other to the hospital in River Falls. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Utility crews checked to make sure other homes in the neighborhood were safe.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. City Administrator Scot Simpson says there’s no indication it was a criminal act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

