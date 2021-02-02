Advertisement

Two new bald eagles nests located in Madison

The map on the left shows reported bald eagle nests in 1974, while the one on the right shows those in 2019. (Source: Wisconsin DNR)
The map on the left shows reported bald eagle nests in 1974, while the one on the right shows those in 2019. (Source: Wisconsin DNR)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting dozens of new bald eagle nests in 2020, including two in Madison.

According to a news release, many of the reports of discovered nests came from about 2,000 volunteers that are assigned to watch known nest sites.

The DNR said up to 15% of the nests reported in southwestern Wisconsin come from those who volunteer with the Madison Audubon Society’s Bald Eagle Nest Watch.

Conservation Biologist for the DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Program Rich Staffen said that since their last nest surveys in spring of 2019, they have gotten 44 new nest reports just in his region. Many of the reports come from the Madison Audubon Society or other citizens and biologists.

“They are really filling a much larger role,” Staffen said. “They’ve been a huge help.”

Members of the public who want to report nests can report them on the DNR’s eagle watching website.

