UW Arboretum names National Historic Landmark

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Park Service has officially designated the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Arboretum as a National Historic Landmark.

The arboretum gained landmark status last month when the park service named the 21 newest locations. In all there are over 2,600 national landmarks across the country, according to the NPS’ website.

According to UW, the arboretum, which was created in 1933, earned its place on the list thanks to its work in restoration ecology, conservation, and “commitment to Aldo Leopold’s land ethic.”

When Leopold helped dedicate the outdoor laboratory a year after its founding, he called it “a reconstructed sample of old Wisconsin, to serve as a benchmark, a starting point, in the long and laborious job of building a permanent and mutually beneficial relationship” between people and the landscape, the university recounted.

The designation mainly focuses on roughly the first three decades of the arboretum’s existence, a period which ended in 1966 with the retirement of the Executive Director G. William Longenecker and the death of botany instructor Henry Greene.

In that time, some of the experiments conducted at arboretum included efforts to understand and restore prairies, savannas, and marshes. It was also used to study fire ecology and the use of prescribed fire as well as to come up with new adaptive approaches to land management.

