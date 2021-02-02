UW Health says more doses & approved vaccines needed to speed up process

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vaccinators across Wisconsin are giving more shots daily than ever, but a majority of residents are still wondering when their turn will come.

According to UW Health, approximately 1.6 million Wisconsinites were recently added to the list of who is eligible to get the vaccine right now. With supply at its current rate, UW Health experts say it will take quiet some time to get this group vaccinated.

“Realistically, we’re looking at several months here just to get through them. We have to do second doses as well, so it is going to take some time. We appreciate everybody being patient, but our hope is that we’re going to see the capacity from the manufacturing side of things really speed up and then we’ll have the most efficient distribution process possible,” says Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health’s Senior Medical Director of Primary Care.

To speed things up, Pfizer and Moderna would need to increase production or new vaccines would need to get approved. Dr. Anderson says there’s an estimated 60 COVID-19 vaccines currently in development.

“If we can get 4 or 5 vaccines that could be approved and with scalable production capacities, I think that would be very, very good news at this point. I think the odds that we’re going to get 60 that we’re going to get working from probably isn’t logistically realistic. But, it’s better to have a number of people in the cue so that those that maybe aren’t successful, we have a few along the way that are as well,” says Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson says they’re looking to Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca and Novavax to hopefully get approval soon. He also says new strains of the virus shouldn’t impact the speed in which these vaccines get approval, but they will likely become a factor in testing.

“They’re going to probably try to incorporate in their tests, how does it perform against strain A, B, or C. So I think that may be one thing that they’re paying particular attention to which we weren’t with Moderna or Pfizer initially, because those strains didn’t exist,” says Dr. Anderson.

The good news, Anderson says, is that UW and local health departments are ready to handle a significant capacity of vaccines when they do become available.

“The number one thing is how do we get that vaccine into our freezers, into our hands, so we can get it. We’re ready and able to do so,” says Dr. Anderson.

