Valentine’s Day gift ideas that support female and Black-owned businesses
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While celebrating Valentine’s Day amid the pandemic can be challenging, there are still ways to make the holiday extra special.
BRAVA Magazine’s Editorial Director Shayna Mace shares some gift ideas that will also support local female and Black-owned businesses.
Some businesses Mace suggests checking out include:
- Perfect Imperfections 608 - Offers natural body care products
- Lazy Suzen - Offers savory and sweet treats
- Lev Apparel - Offers fair-trade clothing and jewelry
- Hey Sugar Snap - Photo-related crafts available for purchase
- CocoVaa Chocolatier - Offers flavors such as mango passionfruit, lemongrass, and smokey pine caramel.
- Revel - Offers wall-art and jewelry craft kits
- Mad Makery - Do-it-yourself décor project kits
- Restaurant gift cards: Morris Ramen, Ahan, Marie’s, Settle Down Tavern, La Kitchenette, Nook, and Harvest are some local restaurants trying to get through the pandemic, and a majority of their business right now is takeout-only.
