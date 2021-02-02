Advertisement

Valentine’s Day gift ideas that support female and Black-owned businesses

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While celebrating Valentine’s Day amid the pandemic can be challenging, there are still ways to make the holiday extra special.

BRAVA Magazine’s Editorial Director Shayna Mace shares some gift ideas that will also support local female and Black-owned businesses.

Some businesses Mace suggests checking out include:

To learn more about these businesses and Valentine’s Day gift suggestions, you can click here.

