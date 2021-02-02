Advertisement

Village of Brooklyn Board votes to abolish police department

Police graphic
Police graphic(ap)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Brooklyn Board voted Monday to abolish their police department and contract with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Wade R. Englehart called the vote “so sad” and said the Board did the opposite of what residents want.

“This vote was decided even before the meeting, if you saw what took place in the meeting,” Englehart said on behalf of the staff. “We feel for the community and wish the residents the best as we have always given out best for this community.”

Brooklyn Police believe their last day will be March 5.

According to their website, the department is made up of a a full-time police chief, one full-time patrol officer, part-time patrol officers and one part-time clerical staff member.

NBC15 also reached out to the Village of Brooklyn for comment after business hours and will update this story as new details come in.

