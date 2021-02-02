Wrong-way driver dies in Village of Roxbury crash

VILLAGE OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon in the Village of Roxbury.

According to a news release, Sheriff’s deputies along with Sauk Prairie Fire and EMS personnel responded to the crash on US Highway 12 near Breunig Road at 2:30 pm on Monday.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man was driving a Ford Focus the wrong direction, when he hit a Jeep Compass.

The 25-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing the names of the drivers involved until the investigation is complete and family members have been notified.

