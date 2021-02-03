Assembly GOP discover mask mandate repeal would’ve expanded Evers’ power, write a new amendment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republican lawmakers plan to rewrite the amendment to the proposed repeal of Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order that included a statewide mask mandate after determining the Senate’s proposal would have actually expanded Evers’ emergency powers.

The need for an amendment arose late last month shortly before the Assembly was set to vote on the repeal. After the resolution had already passed the Senate, legislators discovered revoking the order would cost the state approximately $49 million in SNAP funding.

GOP leaders quickly huddled to come up with an amendment that would revoke much of the order, yet keep in tact the provisions that would allow the state to collect the federal dollars.

On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos explained the first attempt Senate Amendment on Assembly Bill 1 “had unintended consequences that would actually expand the governor’s emergency powers,” according to both legislative attorneys and conservative legal experts.

He also cited a Legislative Council memo, that determined Evers would still have the authorities to issue any order he felt was necessary to protect people and their property during an emergency.

Vos said Assembly Republicans now plan to adopt a different amendment to its Coronavirus Relief Bill and then go ahead with its version of the resolution to strike down the emergency order.

Assembly leaders plan to hold a vote on the measures when they reconvene in mid-February, Vos added. They would then go to the Senate for its approval.

