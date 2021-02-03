DHS: Vaccine demand continues to outpace supply as more groups become eligible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As of Tuesday, 107,860 Wisconsites have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services (DHS). However, UW Health officials said there are about 1.6 million who are eligible and it could take months to get to them all.

DHS said the biggest challenge is vaccine supply. Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is significantly higher than the doses Wisconsin is getting each week.

“We need more vaccine and we need a lot more,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

In the last week of January, Van Dijk said vaccinators statewide requested nearly 300,000 vaccines, but DHS could supply less than a third of that request. That limited supply means providers should prioritize even within eligible groups.

“The SDMAC recommendations very clearly say prioritize thinking about demographic elements that put you more at risk, which certainly include race and ethnicity,” Van Dijk explained. She added other factors to be considered include age and underlying health conditions.

Van Dijk also emphasized the March 1 start date for the rest of Phase 1B remains tentative, depending on vaccine supply.

She shared some encouraging news, explaining the state has seen close to a 20 percent increase in allocation since the last week in January, and that trend is expected to continue for the next few weeks.

