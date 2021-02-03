Evers takes aim a prescription drug costs in new budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is looking to tackle rising prescription drug prices when he unveils his upcoming budget proposal.

“No Wisconsinite should have to choose between paying their bills and affording their prescription medication,” Gov. Evers said. “Picking up your prescription shouldn’t break the bank, but we know too many Wisconsinites continue to struggle to afford their medications.”

Evers’ office claimed the proposals will control drug prices, increase transparency, and allow more people access to life-saving medications.

Some of the ideas designed to keep prescription costs under control include creating a program that would let the state import drugs from other countries, developing a purchasing entity that would let state and local governments team up to leverage their purchasing power to reduce prices, and forming a state board that would set spending targets for public sector entities and set price limits for them.

The Evers Administration also explained how the proposal is designed protect some of the state’s most vulnerable people with health care needs. Among the ideas are placing a co-pay cap of $50 on insulin and form a safety net program to make sure everyone had access to it. It would also eliminate BadgerCare copayments and increase funding for free and charitable clinics by $4 million over the next two years.

Finally, Evers’ office hopes to offer some additional protections for Wisconsinites by limiting efforts by drug companies to raise prices unnecessarily and enacting more prohibitions on misleading advertising. The proposal would also form a new office to regulate the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“Healthcare—medications or otherwise—shouldn’t be a privilege afforded only to the healthy and wealthy, and that’s why we are going to be tackling this issue head-on in our budget,” Evers added.

