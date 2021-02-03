Advertisement

Factory farm will pay $144K for pollution violations

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A factory farm in Kewaunee County has agreed to pay the state $144,000 to resolve pollution violations.

The state Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a judge approved the settlement with Rolling Hills Dairy Farm LLC on Friday.

The DOJ had alleged that the farm unlawfully allowed runoff from its feed storage area to enter a tributary of the East Twin River in 2017.  

The department also alleged that the farm refused to allow Department of Natural Resources staff to inspect the area and failed to submit information when the feed storage area was built to show runoff would be controlled.

